Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,638,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $102,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

About Select Medical

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.