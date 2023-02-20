ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $199.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average of $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,880 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.