SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Holdings Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 4.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.