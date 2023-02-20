Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,278,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $252.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

