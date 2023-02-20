SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $305.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.23. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

