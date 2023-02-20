SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 440.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $1,273,617.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $1,273,617.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $21,056,108.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,752. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $151.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

