Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 16,114 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 16,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $15,791.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,003,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,854.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Star Equity Company Profile

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Featured Articles

