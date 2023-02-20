Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 16,114 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 16,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $15,791.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,003,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,854.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Star Equity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
