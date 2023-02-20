Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,791.72 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 16,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $15,791.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,003,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,854.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Star Equity Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRRP opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.49.
Star Equity Company Profile
