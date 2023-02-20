Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STEM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.30.

NYSE STEM opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.14. Stem has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Stem by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Stem by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

