Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Stem has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

About Stem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Stem by 38.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.