Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 59,347 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

