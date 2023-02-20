Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 112,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 877,614 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $35.84 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

