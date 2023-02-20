Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Textron by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Textron by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Textron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 120,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 126,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $74.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Stories

