The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 12.1% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,975.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

