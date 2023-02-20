The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $102,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.