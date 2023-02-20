Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $156.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
