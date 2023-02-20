Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $156.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

