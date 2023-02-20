Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

VC opened at $163.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $168.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.93.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

