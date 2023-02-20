Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 321,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.