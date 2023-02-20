Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $975,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,824 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 218,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 632,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.1% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 245.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,513 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.