Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $30,965,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vistra Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.96 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.