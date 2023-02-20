Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $72,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $34,059,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $24,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

