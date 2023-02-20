Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after buying an additional 881,365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,761,000 after buying an additional 271,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,125,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

