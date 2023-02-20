Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Holdings Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 742.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,928 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.68.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

