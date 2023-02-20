UBS Group AG Has $21.14 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Garmin were worth $21,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $121.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

