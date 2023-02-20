UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 290.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $86.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

