UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $104,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $201.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.32. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

