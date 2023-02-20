Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Universal Display by 716.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.10.

Universal Display stock opened at $132.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.26.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

