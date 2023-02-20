Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,449,000 after buying an additional 714,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

