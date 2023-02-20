Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,425,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41,687 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $331,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 64.1% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.06 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

