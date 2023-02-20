Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CFO Sells $39,305.16 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at $322,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.75 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

