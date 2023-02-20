Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CFO Sells $39,305.16 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at $322,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.75 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.
Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.