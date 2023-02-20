Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 287.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 241.88, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

