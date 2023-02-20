WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,503 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at about $15,145,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 263,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 95.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 218,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZPW opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $507.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.77. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

