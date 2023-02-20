WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,495 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

