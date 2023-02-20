WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,288 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after buying an additional 144,917 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.