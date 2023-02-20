WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.4 %

Steven Madden Company Profile

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

