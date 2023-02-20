WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $4,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.32, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

