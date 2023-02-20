WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 916 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $439.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

