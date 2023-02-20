WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 677,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,845 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $123.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.11%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

