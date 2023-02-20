WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $78.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

