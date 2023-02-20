WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.6 %

JBSS stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,588 over the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

