WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Trade Desk by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,090,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Profile

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.