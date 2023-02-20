WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zumiez by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 182,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $46.61.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $237.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.87 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

