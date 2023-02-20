WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT opened at $36.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HVT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.