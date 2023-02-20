WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WST opened at $313.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.