WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $546,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 267,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

UHS opened at $150.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

