WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 328,288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 17.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pure Storage by 21.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 646,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 114,062 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $30.48 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 762.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

