WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $552,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $48.49 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.