WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $552,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC opened at $48.49 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.