WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $609,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 145.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $88.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

