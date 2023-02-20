WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $611,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.33. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock worth $2,985,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

