WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $668,000 Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 171.93%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

